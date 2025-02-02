Police seek legal challenge over Sheku Bayoh inquiry extension calls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police Scotland is taking court action over the way the Scottish Government is handling calls to extend the terms of reference of the inquiry into the death of a man in police custody.

Sheku Bayoh, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3, 2015.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has been urged to extend the terms of reference of the public inquiry, which is investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old’s death and whether race was a factor.

Police Scotland said Chief Constable Jo Farrell has “reluctantly” applied for a judicial review to ensure the process behind any such extension is “lawful”.

The chief constable has no desire to enter legal proceedings and has reluctantly applied for judicial review to ensure the process behind any extension of the inquiry’s terms of reference is lawful Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs

The Crown Office decided not to take legal action against the police involved in the 2015 incident following an investigation.

The Bayoh family’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar previously, said they want Ms Forbes to extend the terms of reference to include how the Crown made its decisions.

Police Scotland has raised concerns about the way the proposed extension is being handled.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The death of Sheku Bayoh was, and remains, a terrible tragedy and the chief constable fully supports the inquiry with an approach of absolute candour in order to provide answers for Sheku’s family and friends.

“Police Scotland has written to the Deputy First Minister to outline an unfair approach in the ongoing process in relation to the proposed extension to the inquiry’s terms of reference.

“This includes a failure to share relevant material which has made it impossible for the service to properly engage with the Scottish Government’s consultation.

“The chief constable is ready to work with core participants, the inquiry chair and the Scottish Government to ensure matters proceed lawfully and as quickly as possible.

“The chief constable has no desire to enter legal proceedings and has reluctantly applied for judicial review to ensure the process behind any extension of the inquiry’s terms of reference is lawful.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of these proceedings. It would be inappropriate to comment while proceedings are under way.”

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment publicly on these matters at this time.

“COPFS continues to be supportive of the inquiry and is respectful of the position of the Bayoh family and other inquiry participants.

“The Crown examined the death of Sheku Bayoh in great detail and has reserved its right to prosecute.”