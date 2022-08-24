Jump to content
Shetland leaves viewers with an explosive cliffhanger

Wednesday’s episode ended with DS Alison ‘Tosh’ MacIntosh’s life hanging in the balance.

Connie Evans
Wednesday 24 August 2022 22:00
Wednesday evening’s episode of Shetland saw Tosh caught in a potentially fatal explosion (ITV Studios/BBC/PA)
Wednesday evening’s episode of Shetland saw Tosh caught in a potentially fatal explosion (ITV Studios/BBC/PA)

Shetland ended on a cliffhanger as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh became trapped in a potentially deadly blast.

The BBC One murder mystery, now in its seventh series, follows Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez and his team as they investigate various crimes taking place on Shetland.

The latest episode, on Wednesday evening, saw the continuation of an investigation into the disappearance of a vulnerable young boy called Connor, as the team uncovered the details of the missing boy’s safe place – a caravan in a remote spot on the Shetland mainland.

DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh was caught up in a potentially fatal explosion in the latest episode of Shetland (ITV Studio/Mark Mainz/BBC/PA)

However, the breakthrough in the case led Tosh, played by Alison O’Donnell, into danger after she entered the caravan and uncovered strange drawings and nautical charts.

After calling DI Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, to inform him of her findings, Tosh noticed large chemical drums, wires and a timer counting down.

After quickly realising the drums were set to explode, Tosh frantically attempted to escape the locked caravan while DI Perez and Detective Constable Sandy Wilson, played by Steven Robertson, listened helplessly over the phone.

The episode ended as the caravan burst into flames, leaving viewers wondering if this is the end for Tosh.

The current series of Shetland will be the last to feature Scottish actor Henshall, 56, after he announced his departure from the show last month.

The Glasgow-born actor debuted the role of DI Perez on BBC One in 2013 in the first TV adaptation of the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Despite Henshall’s departure, the programme has already been confirmed for an eighth series, to air in 2023.

The BBC said a new lead and further casting for the new series will be announced in due course.

Speaking to Radio Times earlier this month about his decision to leave the role, Henshall said he thought it had “run its course” and felt “very comfortable” with his decision.

The next episode of Shetland airs on August 31 at 9pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland.

