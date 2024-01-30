Viking festival Jarl Squad includes female participants for first time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The key element in a Viking festival has embraced female participants for the first time.

Up Helly Aa in Lerwick, Shetland, began in the 1880s but it only allowed women and girls to join the Jarl Squad and lead the torchlight procession for the first time in 2024.

More than 1,000 torches are lit on the last Tuesday in January as two processions, one in the morning and a second in the evening, take place.

Jenna Moar, 16, is one of the first female participants of this year’s Jarl Squad, and her father Richard Moar, 47, is the chief jarl.

The organisation is run by a voluntary committee of 17 members, each selected by the guizers – or costumed participants – with one new member elected each year.

The members don Viking-style clothing for the event, which celebrates Shetland’s Norse heritage.

In 1949, the festival became a highly organised event for the first time, after years of ad-hoc celebrations.

Guizer Jarl Mr Moar has been involved in the festival since 1990, with his first taste of guizing that year as a fiddlebox carrier.

Three of his nieces are also involved in the Jarl Squad.

At 7.30pm, fireworks will be set off to signal the lighting of torches.

An imitation Viking boat, named the Galley, along with Guizer Jarl’s squad and a brass band will lead a procession, with 46 other squads in fancy dress behind them.