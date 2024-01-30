Watch live: Hundreds carry flaming torches as Shetland celebrates Viking festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as hundreds of people carry flaming torches through Shetland to celebrate the Up Helly Aa festival on Tuesday, 30 Janaury.

More than 1,000 torches will be lit as two processions, one in the morning and a second in the evening, take place in Lerwick.

The Viking festival began in the 1880s, celebrating the island's Norse heritage.

Communities come together to celebrate Shetland's history, taking part in a night of "guizing" (dressing up), a fire-lit procession, and playing traditional music.

This year it has embraced female participants for the first time - women and girls have been allowed to join the Jarl Squad and lead the torchlight procession for the first time.

The organisation is run by a 17-strong voluntary committee, each selected by the guizers (costumed participants), with one new member elected each year.

Jenna Moar, 16, who is one of the first female participants of this year’s Jarl Squad, is the daughter ofchief jarl Richard Moar, 47.

Guizer Jarl Mr Moar has been involved in the festival since 1990.

Fireworks will be set off at 7:30pm to signal the lighting of torches.

An imitation Viking boat, along with Guizer Jarl’s squad and a brass band, will lead a procession.

Forty-six other squads in fancy dress will be behind them.