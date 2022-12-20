Who were the 11 victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A coroner has ruled that the 11 men who died after a plane performing at the Shoreham Airshow crashed on to a dual carriageway were unlawfully killed.

None of the victims were formally attending the air show on August 22 2015 – some were spectating from the side of the A27, and others were driving by in their cars or were cyclists waiting to cross the road.

The victims were:

– Wedding chauffeur Maurice Abrahams, 76, who was driving a Daimler to collect a bride in Worthing. His death was “rapid” and his car was knocked to the other side of the road in flames, the court heard.

– Tony Brightwell, 53, who had travelled by bike to watch the air show.

– Matthew Grimstone and Jacob Schilt, both 23, died in a Vauxhall while they were on their way to play football in Worthing.

– Matt Jones, 24, was giving Daniele Polito, 23, a lift in a BMW. The colleagues had been on a construction job in Shoreham.

– Graham Mallinson, 72, had driven to the air show and was standing beside the A27 because he wanted to photograph one of the last flights of the Vulcan bomber.

– Mark Reeves, 53, was on a Honda Hornet motorbike and had been standing at the side of the road to watch the show.

– Cyclists Dylan Archer, 42, and Richard Smith, 26, were on their way to meet friends on the South Downs.

– Mark Trussler, 54, had gone to watch the air show on a Suzuki motorbike and was standing next to the road.