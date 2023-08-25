Jump to content

Four men charged with murder of delivery worker

Aurman Singh, who was 23 and lived in Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on August 21.

Jordan Reynolds
Friday 25 August 2023 17:18
Aurman Singh (West Mercia Police/PA)
Aurman Singh (West Mercia Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Four men have been charged with murder after a DPD delivery worker died following an attack in Shropshire.

Aurman Singh, who was 23 and lived in Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on August 21.

Four men were charged with murder on Friday afternoon, West Mercia Police said.

They are: Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road.

They are due to appear in court on Saturday.

A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail, the force added.

Earlier this week, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy reassured local residents those suspected of being involved are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

