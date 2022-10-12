Jump to content

Man charged with murdering woman who was hit by car outside takeaway

Stephen McHugh is accused of killing 22-year-old Rebecca Steer in Oswestry, Shropshire.

Matthew Cooper
Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:57
(Matthew Cooper/PA)
(Matthew Cooper/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murdering a young woman who died after being hit by a car.

Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital shortly after being injured when a car mounted the kerb outside a takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, at 2.50am on Sunday.

West Mercia Police said Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Oswestry, has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man from Oswestry who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the family of Ms Steer said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca. She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

“She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for.”

