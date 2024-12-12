Sienna Miller is named as latest star ambassador for King’s charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hollywood actress Sienna Miller has become the latest high-profile celebrity to become an ambassador for the King’s charity, The King’s Foundation, as she stepped out wearing a luxury jumpsuit designed by its textiles students.

The star is joining former England captain David Beckham, who took on the role for Charles’s organisation in June.

The announcement came as Miller gave a reading at the foundation’s annual carol concert in St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, London, on Thursday evening, where she delivered a rendition of the poem Christmas by Sir John Betjeman.

Miller was fittingly dressed in a navy double-breasted herringbone cashmere jumpsuit, designed and made by King’s Foundation textiles students as part of the Modern Artisan project, a luxury capsule clothing collection with global online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter.

The 2020 hand-finished piece, which cost £895 and which Miller paired with red open-toed shoes, a matching red clutch bag and a chunky gold necklace, incorporates geometric smocking at the waist inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, with a nod to traditional tailoring details.

Miller said she was thrilled to support an organisation “with such an important ethos”, and was looking forward to exploring her interest in textiles and textile production.

The actress has launched two of her own “M&S x Sienna Miller” clothing collections on the high street with Marks and Spencer.

The King’s Foundation, previously known as The Prince’s Foundation following an amalgamation of Charles’s charities in the year he turned 70, aims to “advocate for the change His Majesty wants to see in the world”.

Its textiles education programmes work to train the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills such as millinery, embroidery and woodworking, partnering with high profile brands and firms such as Chanel and Yoox Net-a-Porter.

The charity, which is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary next year, also focuses on sustainability, farming and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism.

American-born Miller, who grew up in England, privately visited the foundation at its Dumfries House headquarters in Ayrshire, Scotland, in September last year to learn more about its work.

She also joined the King at the organisation’s inaugural award ceremony in St James’s Palace in June.

The actress, 42, said as her new role was made public: “I’m thrilled to become an ambassador for an organisation with such an important ethos – looking to our natural world to create a better future for our planet.

“I am particularly looking forward to exploring my interest in textiles and textile production, which the Foundation has so much expertise in.

“I’m excited to support the huge range of hands-on opportunities for young people to develop their talents in the sector and see the amazing things they go on to next.”

She added: “It was fascinating to visit the headquarters of The King’s Foundation at Dumfries House last year and see the vast range of incredible work carried out by the charity.”

Miller – best known for her roles in Layer Cake, Alfie and Factory Girl – is one of a growing number of well-known ambassadors backing the King’s charity, including Beckham, Alan Titchmarsh, Sarah Beeny and Patrick Grant, along with celebrity supporters such as Sir Rod Stewart and Naomi Campbell.

In September, The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades stepped down as an ambassador after being charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife, which he denies.