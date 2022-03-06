Man, 75, dies after car overturns near shopping centre

The crash took place near Silverburn Shopping Centre in Pollok.

Neil Pooran
Sunday 06 March 2022 09:07
A 75-year-old man has died after the car he was driving overturned near a shopping centre in the south of Glasgow.

The crash took place near Silverburn Shopping Centre in Pollok at around midday on Saturday.

Police said the silver Land Rover Defender he was driving overturned at the junction between Cowglen Road and Peat Road.

An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was treated for a head injury following the crash.

Sergeant Christopher Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“There were a number of people around as it was a busy Saturday afternoon and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

“In addition I am asking anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to also get in touch.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1442 of Saturday, March 5.

