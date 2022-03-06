Man, 75, dies after car overturns near shopping centre

A 75-year-old man has died after the car he was driving overturned near a shopping centre in the south of Glasgow.

The crash took place near Silverburn Shopping Centre in Pollok at around midday on Saturday.

Police said the silver Land Rover Defender he was driving overturned at the junction between Cowglen Road and Peat Road.

An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was treated for a head injury following the crash.

Police said the area would have been busy (David Cheskin/PA) (PA Archive)

Sergeant Christopher Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“There were a number of people around as it was a busy Saturday afternoon and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

“In addition I am asking anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to also get in touch.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1442 of Saturday, March 5.