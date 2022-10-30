What the papers say – October 30

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prime Minister’s links to the energy sector features among the stories leading the front pages.

The Sunday Mirror reports donors with fossil fuel interests funded more than a quarter of the £530,000 donated to Rishi Sunak this year.

The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is seeking to eliminate “woke policing” and get officers “back on the front line”.

The Prime Minister has also scrapped plans for a £250 million “vanity project” yacht, according to the Sunday Express.

The Independent reports the PM has been warned of growing sentiment among voters for a general election.

The Observer says No 10 is alarmed at Boris Johnson’s plans to travel to the Cop 27 climate summit, after the PM declared he himself would not be attending.

The Sunday Times leads with a story on Home Secretary Suella Braverman being accused of ignoring advice that the Government was illegally detaining thousands of asylum seekers.

The Daily Star Sunday says Liz Truss had her phone hacked by Russian spies.

Elsewhere, The Sun on Sunday carries an interview with Simon Cowell, who said becoming a father saved him from being a workaholic.

And Sunday People carries an image of Amanda Knox, who was twice cleared of murdering British student Meredith Kercher, reuniting with her co-accused ex Raffaele Sollecito.