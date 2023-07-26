Tributes to ‘wise and visionary’ Sinead O’Connor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to the “wise and visionary” Sinead O’Connor, who had a voice that “cracked stone”, following the Irish singer’s death at the age of 56.

Fellow musicians, composers and friends remembered the Dublin-born entertainer, who was described as “a warrior poet” by one collaborator.

In a Twitter post, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, who O’Connor once sang into the ring for a UFC fight in Las Vegas, wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend.

“Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire!

“Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

O’Connor had recently recorded a new theme for historical TV drama Outlander, working with composer Bear McCreary, who wrote on Twitter: “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot.

“We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.

“We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP.”

Maril Davis, Outlander’s executive producer, tweeted: “On behalf of the entire cast (and) crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead’s passing.

“She was an incredible talent (and) working with her on this season’s main title song was a true honour.

“Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”

Fiachna O Braonain, a member of Irish band Hothouse Flowers, said: “Many conversations had… Many songs sung…

“Many laughs had and dances danced… Thank you for these beautiful memories Sinead… So terribly sad…”

The tweet was accompanied with pictures of the pair talking and smiling together.

Irish singing and presenting duo Jedward called O’Connor a “true Irish icon of our generation”.

In a Twitter post, the pair added: “We only just met her this year and she was in good spirits, a very welcoming person with a big heart.”

British singer Alison Moyet said O’Connor had a voice that “cracked stone with force by increment”.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “Heavy hearted at the loss of Sinead O’Connor.

“Wanted to reach out to her often but didn’t. I remember her launch.

“Astounding presence. Voice that cracked stone with force & by increment.

“As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I Loved that about her. Iconoclast.”

American singer-songwriter and pianist Tori Amos said O’Connor was a “force of nature” whose “talent we will not see the like of again”.

American rapper Flavor Flav said O’Connor’s death “breaks my heart”.

“She was very supportive of Public Enemy and she was a legend that’s gone too soon. My condolences to her son and family,” he added.

Comedian Patrick Kielty, the new host of Ireland’s The Late Late Show, tweeted: Just heartbreaking. She was the truth way before most of us knew where to look. Rest in peace, Sinead.”

American rapper and actor Ice T shared the words: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy” in a Twitter post, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

Fellow 90s chart-topper and photographer Bryan Adams shared an image he had taken of O’Connor, adding: “RIP Sinead O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.