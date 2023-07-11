Image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill placed on loyalist bonfire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire in Co Tyrone.

The picture, along with Irish flags, appeared on the pyre in the Eastvale area of Dungannon on Tuesday evening as bonfires in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland prepared to be lit as part of the annual July 12 celebrations.

Ms O’Neill leads Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, which won the most seats in the Assembly election entitling her to be nominated as the first nationalist or republican first minister.

However the Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit arrangements.

On Tuesday evening, police said they were talking to community representatives about removing the material – which they are treating as hate crime.

“Officers are aware of material placed on a bonfire in Eastvale, Dungannon earlier today,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“Police are treating this as a hate crime and are liaising with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.”

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine condemned the picture of Ms O’Neill on the bonfire as “wrong”, and urged those responsible to remove the effigy.

“Numerous events will be held tonight without burning flags, symbols or effigies, Dungannon should be the same,” she tweeted.

It came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged peaceful and positive celebrations.

He made the call hours before bonfires built in loyalist areas will be lit ahead of Orange Order parades on Wednesday.

There was condemnation at the weekend when an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was put on a bonfire in Co Tyrone.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

On Tuesday evening, police and community representatives were working together to remove material from a bonfire in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, on the outskirts of north Belfast.

An effigy, above a poster bearing the name of Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann, appeared on the pyre.

A police spokesperson said they are treating this as a hate crime and have liaised with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.

As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey said the burning of flags or election posters are “self-inflicted wounds” for unionists.

“For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations,” he said.

“Those don’t include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen.

“Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines.

“As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds.

“From fun-days and bonfires on the 11th through to the annual Sham Fight at Scarva on Thursday, for most people it will be time to spend with family and catching up with friends.

“All of us who enjoy the celebrations can play our part in demonstrating to others everything that is best about this time of the year and why it is so important to us all.”

The Eleventh Night fires are traditionally lit on the eve of the Twelfth Of July – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

The battle, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Most of the estimated 250 bonfires pass off every year without incident, but a number continue to be a source of controversy.