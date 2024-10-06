Sinn Fein under increasing pressure to answer questions on McMonagle references

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sinn Fein is facing increasing pressure to answer questions around references provided for a former employee who was under police investigation.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna joined a call by DUP leader Gavin Robinson for further clarity from the party after several days of further revelations emerging.

They said Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who is Sinn Fein’s vice president, should answer questions in the Assembly.

Irish premier Simon Harris also expressed concern and challenged Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald to respond.

Speaking in Dublin on Sunday, Mr Harris said it was “deeply worrying” that “somebody under investigation for sexual crimes against a child moved from working with Sinn Fein to a charity that works with children” and “that move was facilitated by employer references provided by the party”.

He added: “If this happened in any other political party or any other organisation, what do you think Deputy Mary-Lou McDonald would say? … And she needs to apply that same level of accountability in response to herself that she would apply to anyone else.

“I call on her today to come out as leader of this organisation and answer the questions legitimately put to her in relation to child protection.”

On Saturday, it transpired that Sinn Fein had known a year ago that two of its press officers had provided references for Michael McMonagle for a job with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in 2022 after his contract with the party had been terminated.

The party moved last week to sack the two press officers, and indicated that September 25 was the first it knew of the references being provided.

But the charity said it told a senior official about the references in 2023.

On Saturday, Ms O’Neill said a human resources manager had been contacted by the BHF in August 2023, but added that the party’s leadership had not been made aware of this.

She said this was “a serious omission” and apologised on behalf of the party for the provision of the references.

Last month, McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

On Saturday, Mr Robinson said called for “full transparency” and said First Minister Ms O’Neill should make a statement in the Assembly and take questions.

On Sunday, Ms Hanna said there has not been a “clear chronology” from Sinn Fein.

“I think it’s fair to say that no organisation can be responsible for abusers within their midst, but what we can be responsible for is how we respond when that abuse comes to light and I don’t think that has happened in a satisfactory way,” she told BBC Northern Ireland’s Sunday Politics programme.

“We have not had any clear chronology from Sinn Fein about the things they knew and when they knew them, and crucially what they did to safeguard children, because we can’t lose sight that that is what this is about.

“It’s also important to say a reputable charity was impugned last week.

“I think it’s appropriate that they’ve had the time and the space to set out the steps that they took, which to me seem to be absolutely discharging their responsibilities.”

Ms O’Neill was questioned about the matter at a meeting of the Stormont Executive Committee last week.

Ms Hanna said she did not think “full questioning was even facilitated”.

“I don’t think all the questions were addressed and I think the floor of the Assembly, more and more, should be where we do business pertaining to parties, so I think that would be appropriate,” she added.