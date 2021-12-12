Man arrested over 1991 murder of Sinn Fein councillor

Eddie Fullerton was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

David Young
Sunday 12 December 2021 21:34
Gardai have arrested a man, 56, over the murder (PA)
Gardai investigating the murder of a Sinn Fein councillor in Co Donegal 30 years ago have arrested a man.

Eddie Fullerton, a father of six, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in Buncrana in May 1991.

The UDA carried out the attack on the 56-year-old builder and republican politician.

Gardai from the Donegal division arrested the suspect, 56, on Sunday morning in relation to the murder investigation.

The man, who was detained shortly after 10am, remained in custody at Letterkenny Garda Station on Sunday evening.

On the 30th anniversary of Mr Fullerton’s murder earlier this year, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances of the shooting.

