Man detained over 1991 murder of Sinn Fein councillor released

A man detained in connection with the murder of a Sinn Fein councillor in 1991 has been released without charge.

Eddie Fullerton, a father of six, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at his home in Buncrana in May 1991.

The UDA carried out the attack on the 56-year-old builder and republican politician.

Gardai from the Donegal division arrested the man, in his 50s, on Sunday morning. He was held at Letterkenny Garda Station on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, the Garda said the man had been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On the 30th anniversary of Mr Fullerton’s murder earlier this year, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald called for an independent inquiry to investigate claims that the killers colluded with security forces in Northern Ireland.