O’Neill lays wreath at Cenotaph in Belfast on Remembrance Sunday

Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has participated in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Belfast City Hall – the first time a senior Sinn Fein figure has taken part in such an event in Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill, who said her attendance is a demonstration of her determination to fulfil her pledge to be a “First Minister for all”, laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph in Belfast.

A message on the wreath read: “As First Minister, I wish to take our society beyond old limits, to build bridges and to a shared future together.

“Today I remember all lives lost in the horror of war and conflict – past and present.”

Asked about republicans expressing discomfort with her attendance, Ms O’Neill said she understood there were different perspectives but added: “This is about looking forward to the future”

The Sinn Fein vice president attended the commemoration alongside DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who also laid a wreath and said the focus should be on remembrance rather than who had attended.

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was a privilege to lay a poppy wreath: “Remembrance Day is about remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who were injured in defence and for our freedom and the many, many tens of thousands who continue to mourn the loss of loved ones”

Pressed on whether she acknowledged Ms O’Neill’s attendance was significant, she said: “Today is not about politics – it is not something I am going to engage in.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets outside City Hall as Armed Forces members participated in the ceremony.

In a statement, Ms O’Neill said: “I am committed to representing everyone equally. Through my words and actions, I will honour that commitment.

“We each have our own identity, experiences, and perspectives. As an Irish republican who believes in a united Ireland, I have my own perspective also.

“As we move towards a better future I am committed as First Minister to moving beyond old limits and building bridges.

I will never shy away from my responsibility to take decisions - no matter how personally challenging - that will help build a new Ireland, defined by inclusion and respect for all traditions First Minister Michelle O'Neill

“It is through understanding and respect for our differences that we can build a stronger, respectful, and united society.

“I will never shy away from my responsibility to take decisions – no matter how personally challenging – that will help build a new Ireland, defined by inclusion and respect for all traditions.”

Elsewhere, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn attended the annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen, where hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

Eleven people who had gathered to pay their respects to the war dead were killed and dozens injured in the no-warning blast on November 8 1987, minutes before the Remembrance Sunday ceremony was due to start.

A 12th victim of the Poppy Day bombing died 13 years later having never woken from a coma.

Irish premier Simon Harris said he decided not to attend the commemoration on advice from officials that it would not be attended by the senior representatives of the Executive.

Mr Harris’s absence was a rare break with the tradition of the sitting Taoiseach attending the event. The commemoration falls two days after he formally announced an election in Ireland.

The Irish Government was represented by Mr Harris’s Fine Gael party colleague and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is not seeking re-election.

Mr Benn’s engagement with the Poppy Day bombing families was welcomed by victims’ group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

Kenny Donaldson, the SEFF’s director, said: “Mr Benn listened intently to what the families shared with him and demonstrated empathy with what they’ve been through.

“The families requested a follow-up business meeting over the coming weeks with the Secretary of State and his officials where they might fully explore issues pertaining to the Enniskillen case and their quest for justice and accountability.

“The Secretary of State was visibly moved when families shared images with him of their loved ones, they made a pointed appeal to him that any future efforts taken on his part should be centred around building real, genuine and durable peace.

“He was cautioned against continuance or an approach which, yes, has achieved stand-off, but which has fallen short from delivering real peace, never mind the prospect of reconciliation.”

A range of other events to pay tribute to the war dead took place across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Irish President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath in remembrance of all those who have died in war as he attended the National Service of Remembrance at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald also attended the Dublin service.