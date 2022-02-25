Film star Sir Michael Caine’s spectacles up for auction
The actor and his wife are auctioning off artworks, film posters and personal items.
Sir Michael Caine is selling mementos from his personal collection representing a career spanning seven decades in the film industry.
The Oscar-winning actor, 88, and his wife Shakira Caine are auctioning off artwork, furniture, film posters and jewellery as they downsize into a new home.
Two pairs of spectacles belonging to the veteran actor could fetch up to £1,200 each while his Rolex wristwatch is estimated to sell for as much as £12,000.
Other items featured in the sale include a print from the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in which Sir Michael stars as conman Lawrence Jamieson alongside Steve Martin, is expected to sell for up to £1,500.
A portrait of Sir Michael, painted in 1987 by artist Guy Gladwell, is also due to be sold with an upper estimate of £5,000 while a 1977 portrait by John Bratby could sell for up to £3,000.
Similarly, Lincoln Townley’s portrait of the actor will be sold at the auction which could see it fetch up to £15,000, with proceeds to be donated to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
A portrait caricature of Sir Michael could sell for as much as £500 while a signed one-sheet cinema poster of the 1971 crime film Get Carter, in which he starred as gangster Jack Carter, could fetch up to £700.
Also up for sale is a signed reproduction print of The Italian Job in which Sir Michael stars as protagonist Charlie Croker, and a painting from his personal collection by artist Paul Karslake titled Goodbye Eric.
A set of three glass decanters on an octagonal poker games table could sell for up to £1,800 together, while a pair of Sir Michael’s cufflinks from 1967 had an estimate of £600.
Sir Michael Caine: The Personal Collection will take place at Bonhams on Wednesday March 2.
