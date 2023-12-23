Pro-Palestinian protesters march on London’s Oxford Street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pro-Palestinian protesters have marched on London’s Oxford Street, urging Christmas shoppers to boycott “Israeli-linked” brands.

A few hundred brought traffic to a standstill as part of the demonstration organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut on Saturday afternoon.

They gathered in Soho Square chanting “free Palestine” before marching on the busy shopping street.

Security guards blocked the entrance to fashion shop Zara, while dozens of officers followed the march.

Leaflets distributed by Sisters Uncut said: “No Christmas as usual in a genocide. The UK is complicit.

“Don’t fund genocide in Palestine. Boycott Israel.”