Pro-Palestinian protesters march on London’s Oxford Street

A few hundred brought traffic to a standstill as part of the demonstration organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut on Saturday afternoon.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 23 December 2023 13:31
Protesters during a pro-Palestine demonstration, organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut (Lucy North/PA)
Pro-Palestinian protesters have marched on London’s Oxford Street, urging Christmas shoppers to boycott “Israeli-linked” brands.

A few hundred brought traffic to a standstill as part of the demonstration organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut on Saturday afternoon.

They gathered in Soho Square chanting “free Palestine” before marching on the busy shopping street.

Security guards blocked the entrance to fashion shop Zara, while dozens of officers followed the march.

Leaflets distributed by Sisters Uncut said: “No Christmas as usual in a genocide. The UK is complicit.

“Don’t fund genocide in Palestine. Boycott Israel.”

