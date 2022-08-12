Jump to content
In Pictures: Sky’s the limit as the Bristol Balloon Fiesta takes off

After wind grounded the first launch, the colourful extravaganza saw hot air balloons fill the sky.

Pa
Friday 12 August 2022 11:14
Balloons fly over Bristol, during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Balloons fly over Bristol, during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta lifted off in fine fashion after windy weather conditions delayed the first mass launch on Thursday.

More than 100 hot air balloons are expected to grace the skies during the four-day spectacle, which is taking place after the Covid pandemic halted the celebration for two years.

Hot air balloons begin to take off during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
A balloon is prepared for flying at Ashton Court, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
Equipment is tested before the mass launch (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

A balloon flies over fields which have turned brown and dried out in the prolonged spell of dry weather (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
The fiesta is expected to see more than 100 balloons fly over the Bristol area (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
An extravagantly-designed hot air balloon takes off (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Royal Navy’s hot air balloon (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
Balloons against an early morning Bristol skyline (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
Ready for take-off (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
A balloon casts a shadow over a farmer’s field (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

