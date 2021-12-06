Demand for new cars up 1.7% but industry warns over ‘weakness’

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 115,706 new cars were registered in the UK last month.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 06 December 2021 09:31
Demand for new cars grew by 1.7% last month compared with lockdown-hit November 2020, figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Demand for new cars grew by 1.7% last month compared with lockdown-hit November 2020 but the automotive industry issued a warning about the market’s “weakness”.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 115,706 new cars were registered in the UK last month.

Although that halts four consecutive months of year-on-year decline, the total was 31.3% down on the pre-pandemic five-year November average.

Disruption is likely to last into next year

Mike Hawes, SMMT

Battery electric vehicles represented nearly a fifth of the new car market last month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “What looks like a positive performance belies the underlying weakness of the market.

“Demand is there, with a slew of new, increasingly electrified, models launched but the global shortage of semiconductors continues to bedevil production and therefore new car registrations.

“The industry is working flat out to overcome these issues and fulfil orders, but disruption is likely to last into next year, compounding the need for customers to place orders early.

“The continued acceleration of electrified vehicle registrations is good for the industry, the consumer and the environment but, with the pace of public charging infrastructure struggling to keep up, we need swift action and binding public charger targets so that everyone can be part of the electric vehicle revolution, irrespective of where they live.”

