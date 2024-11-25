Smoking could cause almost 300,000 cancer cases by 2029, charity says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Smoking could cause almost 300,000 cancer cases in the UK over the next five years, according to new analysis.

The “magnitude of damage” caused by cigarettes and tobacco “cannot be ignored”, Cancer Research UK said.

The charity estimates there were nearly 160 cancer cases attributed to smoking diagnosed in the UK every day in 2023.

Its latest analysis comes ahead of the second reading of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill – which will aim to create the first smoke-free generation – in the House of Commons.

The study by Cancer Research UK projects cases of cancer caused by smoking before the end of the parliamentary term, which is assumed to be between July 2024 and July 2029.

It estimates there could be 296,661 cases across the UK if current trends continue.

Some 243,045 are estimated for England, followed by 29,365 in Scotland, 15,161 in Wales and 9,090 in Northern Ireland.

Overall, some 2,846 cancer cases in the UK could be caused by exposure to secondhand smoke in people who have never smoked themselves, the analysis claims.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) Annual Population Survey estimates around 11.9% of people aged 18 or over – the equivalent of around six million people – smoked cigarettes in the UK in 2023.

It is the lowest proportion of current smokers since ONS records began in 2011.

The magnitude of damage caused by smoking cannot be ignored and these statistics expose the lives that are at stake Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK

However, a Cancer Research UK-backed study published in October found that the equivalent of around 350 young adults aged 18 to 25 start smoking every day, with some 35,000 having taken up the habit since the King’s Speech in July.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: “Tobacco kills up to two thirds of its users.

“The magnitude of damage caused by smoking cannot be ignored and these statistics expose the lives that are at stake.

“We know that smoking rates decline with Government intervention.

“Raising the age of sale of tobacco products and funding cessation services will help to protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.”

Cancer Research UK is urging all MPs to vote in favour of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The Bill was introduced in Parliament at the beginning of November and will have its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It could prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

Restrictions on vape advertising and sponsorship could also be introduced as well as restrictions on flavours, displays and packaging to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

Vaping and smoking in playgrounds and outside schools could also be banned.

Dr Walker said: “The Tobacco and Vapes Bill could be one of the most impactful public health interventions in my lifetime.

“People’s lives are now in the hands of politicians and I urge all MPs to vote for a future free from the harms of tobacco.”