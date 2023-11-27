Snow set to fall on parts of UK ahead of Christmas period

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Snow is set to fall on parts of the UK ahead of the Christmas period, the Met Office has said.

Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the forecaster, said snow showers are expected on the North Sea coast, including Scotland and the north east of England, from Wednesday and heading into the weekend.

“There will be snow showers but we are not likely to see significant accumulation on the ground,” he said.

The rest of the UK will see frosty weather from Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to dip as low as minus eight degrees Celsius in sheltered hills and glens in Scotland.

Meanwhile, parts of rural eastern England could see temperatures as low as minus five.

“We could see some snow moving into southeastern parts of the UK towards the end of the week, including Hampshire,” he said.

“However, it may also remain dry.”

Mr Claydon advised the public to check the weather before travelling.

Aside from the snow and frost later in the week, rain showers are forecast across the north and east on Monday night.

On Tuesday until Wednesday, there will be sunny spells for many, with showers mainly in coastal areas.

The weather is then expected to become more unsettled, with wintry showers in northern parts of the UK and some rain in the south.