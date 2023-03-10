In pictures: Snow brings treacherous conditions to parts of UK
Traffic ground to a halt on the M62 motorway as heavy snow led to gridlock.
Pa Reporters
Friday 10 March 2023 09:56
People have been warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary after snow caused chaos around the UK.
Gales and blizzards as a result of Storm Larisa battered parts of the country, and the Met Office still has a number of warnings in place for snow and ice.
A temperature of minus 13.6C was recorded in Altnaharra in Sutherland in the Highland region of northern Scotland overnight.