In pictures: Snow brings treacherous conditions to parts of UK

People have been warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary after snow caused chaos around the UK.

Gales and blizzards as a result of Storm Larisa battered parts of the country, and the Met Office still has a number of warnings in place for snow and ice.

A temperature of minus 13.6C was recorded in Altnaharra in Sutherland in the Highland region of northern Scotland overnight.