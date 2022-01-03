Cold weather warning as temperatures to drop from record-breaking seasonal highs

Snow and ice are predicted in the coming days.

PA Reporter
Monday 03 January 2022 13:57
Sheep in a snow covered field in Guiseley, West Yorkshire (West Yorkshire/PA)
Sheep in a snow covered field in Guiseley, West Yorkshire (West Yorkshire/PA)
(PA Media)

Britons have been warned to expect freezing conditions in the coming days, as the record-breaking mild weather over Christmas and the new year is replaced by sub-zero temperatures.

A cold weather alert is in place for most of northern England, with severe icy conditions and potentially heavy snow from midnight on Tuesday into lunchtime on Thursday.

And there are snow, ice and wind warnings in parts of northern Scotland in the coming days, too.

It comes as warm winds from the mid-Atlantic meant temperatures hovered around the 16C mark in parts of the UK at the turn of the year, making it the warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record.

Recommended

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Following an exceptionally mild spell, temperatures are set to drop for many in the north of England from late on Monday and into Tuesday.

“This drop in temperatures will spread further south later on Tuesday.

“This change is being brought on by a cold northerly flow, which brings with it the risk of some wintry showers in places in northern England, especially over high ground.

“Minimum temperatures over the next few days are expected to drop below freezing, heightening the risk of some ice formation.”

The UK Health Security Agency urged people to check on vulnerable members of the public in the coming days, including the elderly and those with serious illness.

Recommended

UKHSA consultant Agostinho Sousa said: “Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.”

Temperatures are forecast to dip to minus 1C in London on Wednesday night, as well as 0C in Belfast, 1C in Cardiff, and minus 3C in Edinburgh.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in