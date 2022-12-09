Jump to content

In Pictures: Parts of UK shiver in wintry weather

It is the first snowy day of winter for some.

Pa
Friday 09 December 2022 14:33
A woman walks her dog through snow over Castleside Viaduct in Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Snow has blanketed parts of the country as forecasters warn of plunging temperatures.

Parts of the UK are being hit by freezing conditions, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing a level three cold weather alert covering England until Monday.

Here are some snapshots of the snowy scenes across the UK:

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the UK over the coming days.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The outlook for the UK remains cold at least for the next seven days, with the potential for this to continue even longer.”

Forecasters say temperatures could plummet to as low as -10C, with wintry downpours and “freezing fog”.

But the snow made for scenic walks in the countryside, with County Durham waking up to snow-covered streets.

