Climber dies after falling from Snowdonia mountain ridge

A climber died after falling “a considerable distance” from a Snowdonia mountain ridge at the weekend.

He was climbing the 3,200ft Y Gribin with two others on Saturday when a handhold broke, the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation (Ovmro) said.

Mountain rescue teams were called to the scene, between the Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach peaks, and had recovered the man’s body with the help of a coastguard helicopter by Sunday afternoon.

An Ovmro spokesman said: “Three young men were ascending the Gribin ridge when a handhold broke away, causing one to fall a considerable distance.

“Sadly, he did not survive his injuries.

“The recovery continued through to Sunday lunchtime with the help of the coastguard rescue helicopter.

“The thoughts of all team members are with the casualty’s family and friends.”