Scottish Tories accuse SNP of ‘betraying’ public over delays dualling A9

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the SNP of “betraying” the public in delaying the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness, on the back of figures suggesting there are more injuries and deaths on undualled sections of the road than on dualled ones.

The Transport Scotland statistics indicate that from 2020-2023 inclusive, there were 199 injuries and 15 deaths on single-carriage sections of the road, compared to 114 and seven respectively for dualled sections.

The SNP originally pledged to fully dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025, but last year this was pushed back to 2035, something the Scottish Conservatives said indicated their “contempt” for rural Scotland.

It’s unacceptable that the main trunk road linking Perth and Inverness is still more than a decade from being fully dualled. It highlights the SNP Government’s contempt for the rural communities that rely on the A9 Scottish Conservative candidate Stephen Kerr

Scottish Conservative candidate for Angus and Perthshire Glens Stephen Kerr said: “These terrifying figures lay bare the human cost of the SNP’s A9 betrayal.

“Lives continue to be needlessly lost on Scotland’s most dangerous road, as a result of the SNP’s appalling broken promises.

“It’s unacceptable that the main trunk road linking Perth and Inverness is still more than a decade from being fully dualled.

“It highlights the SNP Government’s contempt for the rural communities that rely on the A9.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives understand and care about Scotland’s rural, remote and coastal communities, and in key seats across the country – including Angus and Perthshire Glens – it’s a straight fight between us and the independence-obsessed SNP on July 4.”

The SNP have been contacted for comment.