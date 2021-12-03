Wendy Chamberlain appointed deputy leader of Scottish Lib Dems

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has been appointed deputy leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The former police officer was unveiled in the role at the party’s headquarters in Edinburgh on Friday.

She is the party’s chief whip at Westminster while also being its spokesperson for Scotland, Wales and the work and pensions portfolio.

The deputy leader role was previously held by Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the MSP for Edinburgh Western, became the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats in August.

It's not all rosy in Westminster either Wendy Chamberlain

Speaking at the announcement on Friday, Ms Chamberlain said: “The SNP are leading Scotland from crisis to crisis.

“It is clear that they care more about breaking up the UK than educating children, providing good healthcare, or tackling climate change.

“It’s not all rosy in Westminster either. I’m not sure who the bigger threat to the future of the UK is now.

“The SNP or this Tory Government, which cannot escape its own poor decisions, U-turns or sleaze.

“But it is not the SNP, nor Labour, who have taken meaningful action on this standards issue.

“It is us. The Liberal Democrats.”