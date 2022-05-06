Glasgow council leader re-elected but Greens top first preference votes

New candidate Holly Bruce topped the ballot with 3,173 votes, while the SNP’s Susan Aitken received 2,899.

Hannah Carmichael
Friday 06 May 2022 12:21
Scottish Green councillor Holly Bruce with party leader Patrick Harvie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Glasgow City Council’s leader has been overtaken by the Scottish Greens on first preference votes in the city’s Langside ward.

New candidate Holly Bruce topped the ballot with 3,173 first preference votes, while the SNP’s Susan Aitken received 2,899.

Ms Bruce said she is proud of her party’s “positive campaign”, adding she is “thrilled that the people of Langside have put their trust in me to represent them for the next five years”.

Susan Aitken of the SNP came second to the Greens in the first preference votes (PA)
Ms Aitken said she is delighted to have been voted in as a councillor once again, but spoke of her disappointment that her colleague David Turner had lost his seat in the Shettleston ward.

“These things happen in elections,” she said.

Shettleston’s results saw two Labour councillors voted in at the expense of the SNP, while Scottish Conservative Thomas Kerr retained his position.

Ms Aitken suggested the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Greens at Holyrood may have led to the result in her ward.

