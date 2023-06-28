Stewart Hosie becomes fifth SNP MP to quit Parliament at next election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior SNP MP has announced he is stepping down from Parliament at the next election after almost two decades in the job.

Stewart Hosie, who is his party’s economy spokesperson at Westminster, said he had decided not to contest the next general election “after a great deal of thought”.

He is now the fifth serving SNP MP to announce they will not be standing for Parliament again – with former party Westminster leader Ian Blackford among those quitting the House of Commons.

Mr Hosie, a former SNP depute leader, said that with the next general election anticipated “towards the end of 2024” he would have served as the MP for Dundee East for almost 20 years.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided to step down at the next election,” he said.

Mr Hosie added that it had been “the greatest privilege of my life to represent the constituency I was born and grew up in”.

He vowed he would remain an “active member” of the SNP and would “find other ways” to work towards an independent Scotland.

Fellow SNP MPs Angela Crawley, Peter Grant and Douglas Chapman, a former party treasurer, have all previously indicated they will not be seeking re-election either.

Mr Hosie, who was previously married to Scottish deputy first minister Shona Robison, was first elected to the Commons in 2005.

He has served as SNP deputy Westminster leader and chief whip.