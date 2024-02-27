Flynn: Speaker ‘effectively lied’ to MPs and public over Gaza debate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle “effectively lied” to MPs and the public over the holding of a debate on Gaza this week, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said.

Parliament descended into chaos last week when Sir Lindsay decided to allow a Labour amendment to an SNP motion on Gaza to go to a vote.

Mr Flynn claimed on Tuesday the decision was made after Sir Lindsay was “obviously bullied” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer – accusations both men deny.

While apologising to MPs for the situation – which Sir Lindsay said was prompted over concerns for members’ safety – the Speaker last week offered another debate to the SNP, which had not been able to vote on its own motion in the first instance.

But on Monday, the request for a debate was turned down, with the Speaker saying a statement from the Government on Tuesday would be sufficient.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Flynn said: “Unfortunately, the Speaker of the House of Commons (has) broken the rules and now broke his word and effectively lied, not just to SNP MPs but the entire parliamentary chamber and indeed the public last Thursday.

“I don’t think anyone can be in any position where they don’t find that deeply, deeply challenging given the Speaker of the House of Commons is there to effectively ensure that democracy runs smoothly on these isles.”

Asked about his relationship with Sir Lindsay, Mr Flynn said: “I’ve been very clear, and in fact there was a few folk who suggested I might have jumped the gun last week when I said that Lindsay Hoyle’s position was no longer tenable and I feel almost vindicated in that regard.

“He told the SNP one thing on Thursday and he turned his back on that just yesterday, flying in the face of precedent by the way.”

That’s like me denying that I’m a bald man - it would just defy reality and logic Stephen Flynn

Mr Flynn said the Speaker was “obviously bullied” by Sir Keir.

Opposition politicians have accused Sir Keir of pressuring the Speaker to allow his party’s amendment to come to a vote in an effort to stave off a revolt from his own MPs on the issue.

Mr Flynn said: “He (the Speaker) was obviously bullied into a position last week by the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, following a private conversation in the back rooms of Westminster.”

After it was pointed out that both Sir Keir and the Speaker deny the allegations, Mr Flynn – who has no hair – said: “That’s like me denying that I’m a bald man – it would just defy reality and logic.

“Everyone on Westminster estate knows what happened last week – the reality is the Speaker was unduly influenced by the leader of the Labour Party and, as a result, he subsequently lied to the SNP because he created a complete mess, a circus, in Westminster.”

Labour and the Speaker’s office have been contacted for comment.

Pressure on Sir Lindsay at Westminster continued to mount with one in eight MPs now signed up to a motion of no confidence in him.

The motion, tabled by Tory MP William Wragg, has 81 signatures, mainly from the Conservatives and SNP.