SNP MSP to take time off after hospital stay
James Dornan, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Cathcart, has announced he is taking time off following an unspecified health scare.
SNP MSP James Dornan has announced he will be taking time off following a four-night stay in hospital.
The Glasgow Cathcart MSP said he will be stepping back from politics for an unspecified period to “recuperate” his physical and mental health in the wake of his health scare.
In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the 68-year-old said: “Just recently I spent four nights in hospital and it gave me the opportunity to reflect on my health in a way I’ve not felt the need to for a long time.
“Having spoken with others, I have decided to abide by the advice I’ve been given and take some time off work.
“During this period, I will recuperate and try to get my health, both physical and mental, back to a place where I can best serve my constituents once more.
“My office will, of course, still be working on casework and anyone who requires assistance should contact me in the usual manner. Thank you for your forbearance.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.