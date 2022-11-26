Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Section 30 after de facto referendum would ‘honour democracy’ – top SNP member

The SNP’s policy development convener said there could be another referendum after a single-issue election.

Craig Paton
Saturday 26 November 2022 08:18
The Supreme Court ruled this week that Scotland did not have the powers to legislate for another referendum (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Supreme Court ruled this week that Scotland did not have the powers to legislate for another referendum (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

A section 30 order granted after a pro-independence win in a de facto referendum would “honour democracy”, the convener of the SNP’s policy group has said.

Nicola Sturgeon this week said her party would push ahead with plans to run the next national election on a single issue in a bid to secure majority support in the country after the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament could not legislate for a referendum.

But the outcome of a victory for the pro-independence side is not clear, given the UK Government’s historic aversion to giving ground on the issue.

While some hope it would be the catalyst for negotiations on Scotland’s separation from the union, one senior SNP member has said it could result in a new independence referendum being granted and fought after the election.

Toni Giugliano, the SNP’s policy development convener, told the Scotsman: “It’s not the only route, as the (First Minister) said. It’s not the only democratic route.

Recommended

“But I think if we come out of that election and negotiations with a section 30 order, then I think that that would honour democracy in Scotland and it would put the UK in a much better light on the international stage.”

He added: “If the UK Government wants to come to the table and start negotiations on independence on the back of a (de facto referendum), then I’d be delighted.

“But I’m also a realist and I think that any advance on bringing the UK Government to a table is a win for Scotland.”

Mr Giugliano went on to say that the single issue election plan was a “tactic” to advance the cause of independence.

“There are some who see the de facto referendum as ‘oh well, that will mean that we achieve independence there and then’,” he said.

“The de facto referendum in many ways is a tactic for us to be able to pursue independence, to keep it on the agenda, and to, at the very best, begin negotiations with the UK Government.”

Recommended

The former Holyrood candidate told the newspaper the SNP existed to win independence, saying: “Of course it’s risky. It should be risky. We’ve been in government for 15 years.

“The reason why we’re here is not to perpetually be in government – the reason why we’re here is to deliver independence for Scotland.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in