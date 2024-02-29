Former SNP council leader Jordan Linden charged with alleged sexual offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former SNP council leader has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged sex offences.

Jordan Linden resigned as the leader of North Lanarkshire Council in July 2022 after reports of alleged sexual harassment emerged, leading to the collapse of the SNP administration in the area.

Police Scotland said the arrest is in connection with “non-recent sexual offences” at various places in Scotland.

Mr Linden stepped down from the council and left the party earlier this year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of non-recent sexual offences committed at various locations in Scotland.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Mr Linden has previously told reporters he did not accept the allegations which had been made against him.