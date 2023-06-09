SNP announces candidate for potential by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP has chosen their candidate for a potential by-election to replace shamed MP Margaret Ferrier.

Humza Yousaf’s party has nominated Katy Loudon as its candidate in Rutherglen and Hamilton, a by-election which could be triggered imminently after the House of Commons voted to suspend former SNP MP Ms Ferrier for 30 days.

Ferrier, who breached strict coronavirus rules in 2020 when she travelled by train from London to Scotland after testing positive for the virus, had the SNP whip removed when the allegations emerged shortly after.

She has since faced pressure to resign from her seat, but still remains an MP.

However, she soon could be forced out in a by-election under parliamentary rules which says that MPs who are suspended for 10 sitting days or more are liable to face a by-election – but only if 10% of their constituents sign a recall petition.

A by-election in the seat would be the first electoral test for Mr Yousaf as SNP leader, and also of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party who are keen for an electoral victory to bolster signs of a revival of fortunes north of the border.

Ms Loudon was announced as the SNP’s candidate on Friday. She is a South Lanarkshire Council member, representing Cambuslang East, which is in the constituency she hopes to represent.

“People across the constituency deserve to have a strong MP committed to building a better future for them, their family and their community and that is what they will get by voting for me and the SNP,” she said.

“With the limited powers at our disposal, the SNP is taking steps to improve the lives of people across Scotland and mitigate the worst of Tory rule, but families are continuing to be let down by a Westminster system with two right-wing, pro-Brexit parties in London at its centre.”