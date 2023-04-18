SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in party finance probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

Police Scotland said the 71-year-old has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The arrest of Mr Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is the second in relation to the investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Police said the 71-year-old was arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

The force said a report will be submitted to the Crown Office.

Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Mr Murrell is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “We have no comment on a live police investigation.”

Mr Beattie was the SNP’s national treasurer between 2004 and 2020, losing the position to MP Douglas Chapman.

However, Mr Chapman quit the post in 2021, claiming he was not being given the required information to carry out the job.

Mr Beattie reclaimed the post soon after, and reportedly told the party’s ruling body on Saturday the SNP would struggle to balance the books, reports that have since been disputed by senior figures including former Westminster leader Ian Blackford.