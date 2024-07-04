Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

SNP could drop to 10 seats, exit poll suggests

Party leaders have said the vote in Scotland is on a ‘knife edge’.

Craig Paton
Thursday 04 July 2024 22:12
Polls have closed across the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Polls have closed across the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The SNP are set to drop to just 10 seats, an exit poll suggests.

The BBC/ITV/Sky survey was published as polls closed at 10pm, predicting a 170 seat majority for Labour across the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party’s success appears to have extended north of the border, with the SNP losing 38 seats compared with the 2019 election.

The first result in Scotland is expected to be Rutherglen, which could declare at 1am.

Speaking on ITV, former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she believed the results of the exit poll would turn out to be “broadly right”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in