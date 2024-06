Labour lead in Scotland slips to four points, poll suggests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Labour’s lead over the SNP in Scotland has slipped from 10 points to four, a new poll suggests.

The study carried out by YouGov spoke to 1,068 adults between June 3 and June 7, finding 34% of decided voters backed Sir Keir Starmer’s party, compared to 30% for the SNP.

The last poll from the firm in May found the parties on 39% and 29% respectively, but the gap has since shrunk.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Tories increased by one point to 13%, while the Lib Dems remained on 8%.

Reform UK also overtook the Scottish Greens, rising from 4% to 7%, while the SNP’s former coalition partners dropped one point to 6%.

The poll found that more than one third of voters who backed the SNP in 2019 will vote for another party, with 24% saying they will back Labour.

Meanwhile, the Tories could lose more than half their voters from 2019, with just 49% saying they would back the party again, with 19% turning to Labour, 18% to Reform UK and 10% to the Lib Dems.

The poll also found that 53% of decided voters would vote against Scottish independence, down two points from the last poll, while support for separation increased by two points to 47%.