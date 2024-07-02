Labour should back SNP candidate to beat Tory leader, Flynn urges Sarwar

Support truly

The SNP’s Westminster leader has urged Scottish Labour’s leader to back his party to beat Douglas Ross.

Outgoing Scottish Conservative leader Mr Ross is running in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat in the stead of former MP David Duguid – who was barred by party bosses over ill health.

Labour’s candidate in the constituency, Andy Brown, has been suspended by the party and had his support stripped following reports of controversial social media posts.

The letter was sent to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

With Labour not backing a candidate in the seat, Stephen Flynn has now urged Anas Sarwar to back the SNP’s Seamus Logan to defeat Mr Ross.

In a letter to Mr Sarwar on Tuesday, Mr Flynn said: “In the vast majority of these Tory-held seats, I fully understand that you will, regardless of the electoral facts, urge people to vote for your party.

“However, in one of these seats, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, your party is not fielding a candidate.

“I am therefore calling on you to back an SNP vote in this constituency, and for you to request that your supporters, and local party members, back the SNP candidate to ensure that we defeat the Tories in this crucial seat.

“This seat is particularly totemic, given that it is the seat that Douglas Ross has shamefully forced himself into as a candidate.

“Already forced into announcing his resignation as Scottish Tory leader, I am sure that you will agree with me that it is unthinkable that he could continue representing Scotland at Westminster.

“On July 4, we have the chance to defeat Douglas Ross in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East – but this will require each of us who wants to defeat the Tories to get behind the SNP.”

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Tories have been contacted for comment.