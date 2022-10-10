SNP are ‘political allies’ of trade union movement, says STUC chief

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The SNP are “political allies” of the trade union movement, a senior trade union official has said.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), made the comment as she addressed delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Monday.

Ms Foyer said she was encouraged to see motions being passed on progressive taxation and free school meals during the event.

“These are key parts of our People’s Plan for Action,” she said, “And I think for me, it absolutely underlines why we see the SNP as political allies of the trade union movement, and why we’re here and working with you.

She's right to detest the policies Roz Foyer, STUC

“Because at the end of the day, this is a party that wants to work with trade unions. It sees a role for trade unions in our society, and it very much wants to see a progressive and fair Scotland.”

She told delegates that trade unions need to “resist everything that the Government at the UK level is doing”.

But she added that they also “really need to push on Government in Scotland”.

Ms Foyer said: “Yes, we like the direction of travel they’re taking because it is the opposite direction of travel from the one that the Tory Government is taking at a UK level.

“But we need to see it going further, faster, bolder – particularly at this time, because they are the last defence we have against what the UK Government is trying to introduce.”

She also gave her “absolute fullest support” to Nicola Sturgeon’s swipe at the Conservatives, after she said to the BBC: “I detest the Tories.”

Ms Foyer said: “She’s right to detest the policies, because this as an organisation and a Government that has declared class war on ordinary working people, not the other way around, and we have to do everything we can to stand up to that and to resist that.”