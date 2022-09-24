Jump to content

SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund

The party said it would be ‘extremely reckless’ to dismiss the future of renewables.

Hannah Carmichael
Sunday 25 September 2022 00:01
The SNP is urging Prime Minister Liz Truss to match its £500 million Just Transition Fund (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The SNP has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to match Scotland’s Just Transition Fund in order to secure thousands of jobs in the North East.

The party says it is time for the UK Government to “step up to the mark” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, suggesting that a failure to do so is “extremely reckless”.

The fund – a £500 million 10-year commitment from the Scottish Government – seeks to ensure oil and gas workers in the North East and Moray can transition into jobs in the renewables sector.

The SNP previously called for Westminster to match the ambition upon the fund’s launch.

SNP MSP Gillian Martin says it is now time to make “serious plans” to ensure bills are kept low and to protect the energy sector’s workforce as Scotland moves towards net zero.

Ms Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “During this Tory-made cost-of-living crisis, we must have serious plans to ensure we are not plunged into another energy crisis in the future.

It is time for the UK Government to step up to the mark

Gillian Martin

“At the same time, we must make a commitment to our vital oil and gas workers that they will not be left behind in making the transition to renewables.

“Whilst families need meaningful support now to reduce bills, the UK Government must make a commitment to renewables to keep bills low in the future.

“The Scottish Government has made that commitment with the £500 million Just Transition Fund. It is time for the UK Government to step up to the mark and ensure that we can build on the fantastic renewables technology that is already being developed and that we do not waste the talented workforce already in our energy sector.”

She added: “Liz Truss has failed to make a commitment to renewables, which is extremely reckless. Not only will renewables forge a path for our energy future, but they will also play a key part in achieving our world-leading net zero targets.”

