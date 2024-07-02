Huge reform needed to postal voting system, says SNP’s Westminster leader

Support truly

The postal voting system requires “huge reform”, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said, following reports some voters could miss out.

Some Scots have said they are without their postal voting pack and will not be able to cast a ballot ahead of Thursday’s election due to being on holiday.

The July 4 poll is taking place in the first week of the school holidays north of the border, with a higher than usual number of people expected to vote ahead of time.

Speaking to the BBC, Stephen Flynn said the issues risk disenfranchising voters.

“I’m massively concerned about that, like almost every candidate across Scotland that I believe to be the case. I’ve had numerous emails from people who have not received their postal ballot, that’s simply not good enough,” he said.

“You know, we warned the Prime Minister of this when it became apparent that he was going to choose the election date because, of course, for a huge majority of the people of Scotland, it’s now the school holidays, people are away on holiday.

“If their postal vote didn’t land in time, then they’re now disenfranchised from this election, they’re not able to vote for who they want to represent them at Westminster, whether that’s the SNP, or otherwise, that’s simply not good enough.”

The Westminster leader, who is running to return to Westminster in Aberdeen South, added: “I see some individuals are blaming the Royal Mail but the reality is the system is not fit for purpose, and we need to see huge reform.

“We also need to see a big reflection on how we’ve managed to get into a situation where a prime minister can at his own whim declare an election, the Tories decided this was the way that they want the elections to operate in the UK.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election in what is the first week of the summer holidays for the majority of Scottish schools (PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Flynn’s comments came as SNP leader and Scottish First Minister John Swinney hit out at the Prime Minister over his spokesman’s response to concerns about postal voting.

On Monday, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters the Prime Minister did not share the First Minister’s concerns, adding the UK Government was working with the Electoral Commission, elections officials and the Royal Mail to resolve any issues.

But Mr Swinney accused Mr Sunak of attempting to “dismiss and ignore” the concerns of voters, which he claimed was a “democratic disgrace”.

He added: “For voters in Scotland who will get the chance to vote on Thursday, it’s one more reason to give this Prime Minister and the Tories the democratic drubbing they so richly deserve.

“Ever since this election was called, the SNP has been sounding the alarm over the potential disenfranchisement of Scottish voters due to its timing during the Scottish school holidays. Unfortunately, those warnings have now come to pass.”

Mr Flynn also agreed with Mr Swinney’s description of the battle in Scotland between the SNP and Labour as being “on a knife edge”.

He added: “In vast swathes of Scotland it’s very much up for grabs as to who is going to win this election.

“In that context, what we we’re hoping is that voters vote for what it is they believe in.”