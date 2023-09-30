Humza Yousaf ‘hopeful’ of SNP win in by-election

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland’s First Minister has said he remains “hopeful” of an SNP win in a key by-election next week.

Humza Yousaf said voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West face a “stark choice” between Sir Keir Starmer’s “man in Scotland” or the SNP candidate, who he said would only take her orders from her constituents.

The by-election will take place on Thursday October 5 after the seat was vacated by former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier following a successful recall petition after her conviction for breaching Covid restrictions in 2020.

It is expected to be an important battleground ahead of the UK general election, which is expected next year, with the SNP’s Katy Loudon taking on Labour’s Michael Shanks.

Speaking on a visit to Tempo Community Space in Rutherglen on Saturday, Mr Yousaf said: “I go in hopeful over these last few days of the by-election for a couple of reasons: one, because we have a phenomenally good candidate in Katy Loudon, who is working hard, talking to people every hour of every day as much as she possibly can.

“But the second reason I go in hopeful is because I know the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West have now a very stark choice.

“They can either vote for Keir Starmer’s man here in Scotland – and Labour have taken this vote for granted, they’ve already decided they’ve won this by-election – or they have a choice of the alternative, of Katy Loudon, who will only take her orders from the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West and stand up for the issues that matter to them, predominantly battling against that Westminster cost-of-living crisis that has caused so much misery to so many people in this constituency.”

Mr Yousaf conceded that the context of the by-election has been “challenging” but said there is strong support for the SNP.

He said: “It could well come down to on the day making sure we get that vote out, motivate them, that’s what we’ll be concentrating on for the next few days.”

By-elections have the potential to cause a shockwave in politics Katy Loudon, SNP

Mr Yousaf and Ms Loudon joined a children’s dance class with Busta Beat during their visit to the community centre on Saturday.

Ms Loudon said the SNP is fighting a good campaign and the by-election is an opportunity for people to send a strong message to Westminster.

She said: “By-elections have the potential to cause a shockwave in politics, we know that from Winnie Ewing in this area 50 years ago.

“This is a chance for people in this area to send a message and that message is we reject Westminster, we reject Westminster being broken or it not working for this constituency, we reject Brexit, we reject years of horrible welfare policies, years of austerity, and it’s a message for Labour as well.

“People have the chance to do that and it’s to send a message to Keir Starmer – we’re not going to put up with your lurch to the right because your lurch to the right is to support your vote down south, it’s not about doing anything for the voters of Rutherglen and Hamilton west here in this area.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “These attacks from Humza Yousaf are out of touch, dishonest and desperate.”

She added: “While Scottish Labour is out speaking to voters in this area about the issues that matter – tackling the cost-of-living crisis, making work pay, and tackling the epidemic of one in seven Scots on waiting lists, Katy Loudon is shamefully siding with her party bosses on income tax rises and congestion charges.

“Only Scottish Labour’s Michael Shanks will stand up for the people of the area and deliver the fresh start Rutherglen and Hamilton West deserves.”