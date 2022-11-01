Jump to content

PA Media announces acquisition of award-winning social media agency

Glasgow-based firm Hydrogen will now join the PA Media Group.

Katrine Bussey
Tuesday 01 November 2022 08:00
Mike Scott, founder and chief executive, and Daniel Rae, founder and chief innovation officer, of We are Hydrogen (We are Hydrogen/PA)
Mike Scott, founder and chief executive, and Daniel Rae, founder and chief innovation officer, of We are Hydrogen (We are Hydrogen/PA)

The UK and Ireland’s national news agency has confirmed the acquisition of Scotland’s largest, specialist, social media agency.

PA Media said its acquisition of the Glasgow-based agency Hydrogen would help it respond to customer demand and would “open up opportunities”.

Since being set up in 2016, Hydrogen has won awards for its work across social media campaigns and communications, with the company having worked with a range of high profile clients, including The Economist, whisky firm Highland Park, power company SSE and drinks company Magners.

Hydrogen already works with clients to grow and manage their audience on a host of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

It will continue to operate under its current leadership as a stand-alone agency within the PA Media Group portfolio of media businesses, which includes photo agency Alamy, marketing consultancy Sticky, PA Training and its flagship organisation PA Media, whose staff provide stories, pictures and video for much of the UK and Ireland’s news industry.

Speaking about the deal, Clive Marshall, chief executive of PA Media Group, said: “The acquisition of Hydrogen allows PA Media Group to respond to our clients’ increasing demand for social media services.

“Social media and social commerce are the fastest growing areas of digital marketing in the UK.

“Adding expertise and a proven track record in this area to our portfolio opens up opportunities to develop our social offering right across the group.

It’s exciting to join the PA Media Group family, which will allow us to really accelerate growth opportunities for the Hydrogen brand

Mike Scott, Hydrogen founder and CEO

“We look forward to providing a networked home for Hydrogen to support the next phase of its growth.”

Hydrogen founder, and CEO, Mike Scott said: “A growth mindset has always been at the heart of everything we do at Hydrogen.

“It’s allowed us to quickly become the largest social media agency in Scotland and work with amazing brands from across the UK and beyond.

“It’s exciting to join the PA Media Group family, which will allow us to really accelerate growth opportunities for the Hydrogen brand while supporting the expansion of social media across the wider group.”

