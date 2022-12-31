Jump to content

Electric car demand faces hit from high costs and lack of chargers

Consumer website Electrifying.com estimated that around 350,000 new electric cars will be sold in the UK next year.

Neil Lancefield
Saturday 31 December 2022 00:01
The growth in sales of new electric cars in 2023 will be suppressed by high prices and concerns over charging infrastructure, according to analysis.

Consumer website Electrifying.com estimated that around 350,000 new electric cars will be sold in the UK next year.

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show registrations of new electric cars are on track to reach nearly 250,000 this year.

We also need a public charging network that people can rely on

Ginny Buckley, Electrifying.com

Electrifying.com founder Ginny Buckley described the expected growth in 2023 as “impressive” but warned it will be hampered by “various headwinds in the economy and supply chain”.

She said: “We still need to see more affordable cars brought to market to encourage private motorists to make the switch.

“At the moment there are just three electric cars priced under £30,000 and the lack of choice at an affordable price point is having a detrimental effect on mainstream consumers.

“We also need a public charging network that people can rely on.

“This means increasing the numbers of chargers, improving their reliability and making sure that pricing is fair.”

Auto Trader reported that electric models accounted for fewer than a fifth (19%) of new car inquiries sent to retailers through its online marketplace in November, down from 27% in June.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

