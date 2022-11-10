Jump to content

Sales of used electric cars hit new high

Some 16,775 used pure battery electric cars were bought in the UK between July and September, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 10 November 2022 00:01
Sales of used pure electric cars have reached a record high (John Walton/PA)
Sales of used pure electric cars have reached a record high (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sales of used pure electric cars have reached a record high.

Some 16,775 used pure battery electric cars were bought in the UK between July and September, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That is 44.1% more than during the same period last year.

Sales of used hybrid electrics were up 2.5% year-on-year, but demand for plug-in hybrids fell by 5.8%.

It’s great to see a growing number of used buyers able to get into an electric car

Mike Hawes, SMMT

The market share of all used electrified cars rose from 3.3% to 4.0%.

The overall number of used cars bought between July and September was 1.8 million, which is the first time quarterly transactions dipped below two million since 2015.

This decrease of 12.2% compared with the same period in 2021 was attributed to supply shortages for new cars.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Given the short supply of new cars due largely to sustained chip shortages, a declining used car market comes as little surprise, although it’s great to see a growing number of used buyers able to get into an electric car.

“The demand is clearly there and to feed it we need a buoyant new car market, which means giving buyers confidence to invest.

Next week’s autumn statement is an opportunity for the Government to make a long-term fiscal commitment to zero emission motoring, including adequate public charging infrastructure, which, especially given the economic headwinds, would go a long way to stimulating the market and delivering both economic and net zero progress.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, said: “Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming the hottest ticket in town.

“With lengthy wait times for new cars of up to a year, motorists have realised the used car market is the quickest, as well as most affordable, way to make their switch to electric.

“As more drivers make the leap, demand for used EVs will continue to soar.”

