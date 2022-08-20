Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pilot, 17, lands in UK on round the world record attempt

Mack Rutherford has wanted to be a pilot since the age of three.

Lucinda Cameron
Saturday 20 August 2022 17:36
Mack Rutherford landed in Aberdeen (macksolo.com/PA)
Mack Rutherford landed in Aberdeen (macksolo.com/PA)

A 17-year-old pilot has landed in Scotland on his world record attempt to become the youngest person to fly solo around the globe.

Mack Rutherford took off from Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 23 this year and flew to Italy and Greece.

He has since flown on across the world, facing sandstorms in Sudan, extreme heat in Dubai, airport closures in India and many technical issues.

The British-Belgian teenager landed in Aberdeen on Saturday in the final stages of his journey back to Sofia, where he hopes to arrive on August 24.

He flew over North Carolina on his travels (macksolo.com/PA)

Recommended

During the course of his journey, he has enjoyed meeting young people like himself who do amazing things and make a difference.

He said: “There are many people of my age who do amazing things. Often few people know about them.”

He added: “Together we can show that young people make a difference.”

Mack aims to break the record for the youngest male to fly solo around the world, currently held by Briton Travis Ludlow, who completed the feat aged 18 years and 150 days.

He has been spurred on by his sister Zara, who in January this year became the youngest woman to fly around the world, aged 19, and the youngest person to circumnavigate the world in a microlight.

The teenager has wanted to be a pilot since the age of three and qualified for his pilot licence in September 2020, which at the time made him the youngest pilot in the world at the age of 15 years and two months.

Flying runs in the family as his father Sam is a professional ferry pilot, and his mother Beatrice is a private pilot.

Mack Rutherford with his sister Zara (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

He said: “I have been fortunate to have had a family that has been able to help me progress in my flying.

“But no matter what background you have, I believe it is never too early to work towards your dreams and you shouldn’t limit yourself by others’ expectations.”

Recommended

The teenager is flying a Shark, a high-performance ultralight aircraft with a cruising speed reaching 300km/h.

The aircraft has been specially prepared for such a long journey and ICDSoft, Mack’s main sponsor, is loaning him the plane for the attempt.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in