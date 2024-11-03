Boy, 15, charged with murder after teenager fatally stabbed in Solihull
A 17-year-old boy died in Marston Green on Tuesday.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Solihull.
West Midlands Police was called to Station Road in Marston Green at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.
A boy, aged 17, was treated by paramedics but died from his injuries.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of a knife and will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday.
Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, from the force’s homicide team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the 17-year-old boy who died on Tuesday. We are working around the clock to establish what happened and why.
“This is a significant development in our investigation and I want to thank those that have already come forward. I’m still appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.”
There is an increased police presence in Marston Green to reassure the community.
West Midlands Police asked anyone with information to get in contact quoting log 4239 of 29/10/24 or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.