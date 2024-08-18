Gallery remains open as Somerset House closes following fire

Support truly

Part of the Somerset House complex will remain open to the public, despite the fire which damaged the roof of the arts venue on Saturday.

An investigation is taking place into the fire with the main venue closed “until further notice”.

The Courtauld Gallery, home to priceless artwork including Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 self-portrait showing him with a bandaged ear and paintings by Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne, was “not directly impacted” by the blaze and will reopen to the public on Sunday.

A statement from Somerset House said “the safety and well-being of artists, visitors and staff is paramount” and the venue would remain closed while the London Fire Brigade carries out its investigation into the fire.

An event entitled Daytimes x RepresentAsian, described as “a day dedicated to South Asian creativity”, has been cancelled on Sunday.

London Battle, a celebration of breakdancing, was called off on Saturday.

London Fire Brigade said 125 firefighters and 20 engines helped to tackle the blaze in central London. There were no reported injuries.

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities, and there were “no artworks in that area”.

He said it was “too early to comment on the building’s condition” and thanked emergency services for their work tackling the flames.

Michelle Birkby, 50, a writer from London, said: “I was walking along the South Bank and could smell smoke, looked up and saw smoke coming out of the top of Somerset House.

Firefighters at Somerset House in central London. (Pol Allingham/PA) ( PA Wire )

“At first I assumed it was a barbecue in the courtyard or some sort of event, but then I heard the fire engines, realised the smoke was billowing out of control and that Somerset House was on fire.”

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

The building is used as an arts and events venue.

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant said the Government was liaising with the venue to “understand the impact and damage” caused by the fire.

He added: “I am sorry to hear about the fire at Somerset House, this historic building is home to some of London’s great galleries and creative spaces.

“I am very pleased that there are no casualties and hope that Somerset House can reopen to visitors as soon as possible.”