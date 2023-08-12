Jump to content

Woman found after going missing from secure facility

Laura Van Marle was detained by police on Saturday morning.

John Besley
Saturday 12 August 2023 11:30
A woman who went missing from the secure hospital where she was detained has been located, police said.

Laura Van Marle, 43, who was subject to an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter in 2021, made off on foot from the facility in Wellington, Somerset, on Friday.

Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal for her whereabouts after she went missing while on escorted leave at about 5.10pm.

She was detained by officers on Saturday morning, the force said.

