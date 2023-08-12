Woman found after going missing from secure facility

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who went missing from the secure hospital where she was detained has been located, police said.

Laura Van Marle, 43, who was subject to an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter in 2021, made off on foot from the facility in Wellington, Somerset, on Friday.

Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal for her whereabouts after she went missing while on escorted leave at about 5.10pm.

She was detained by officers on Saturday morning, the force said.